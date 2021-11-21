Why Buhari must act immediately ― CSOs

Following the transmission of the new electoral bill, 2021 to the Executive for assent, Civil Society partners on electoral matters have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to rise above elite political conspiracy threatening the legislation and sign it into law.

The partners urged the President to demonstrate statesmanship, courage, avoid the needless Governors versus National Assembly controversy and side with the people of Nigerians who are eager to have the act in operation before the end of 2021.

The CSOs’ statement was made available by Ariyo-Dare Atoye, Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, and endorsed by Centre for Liberty, Raising New Voices, Youth and…