Bandits attack Abuja-Kaduna Road, kidnap travellers

Armed bandits blocked the Abuja-Kaduna Road on Sunday, kidnapping travellers, PRNigeria has reported.

According to one of the travellers who escaped the abduction, he said the armed bandits blocked the road at Katari village at about 2 pm and operated for more than an hour.

Another traveller told PRNigeria that “We had to turn back when we heard the shooting of guns and parked some kilometres away from the scene. After two hours when we saw other vehicles coming from the other side, we continued our journey

“Many travellers must have been kidnapped or escaped into the bush as we saw at least fifteen cars parked and empty when we passed the scene of the attack.”

The…