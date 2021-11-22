Buhari okays February for APC national convention

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved February 2022 for the conduct of the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This followed a meeting he had with some of the governors of the party led by the chairman of APC national caretaker committee and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

With him were his Kebbi and Jigawa states counterparts, Atiku Bagudu who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Abubakar Badaru, respectively.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting which took place in the president’s office at the presidential villa, Abuja, Bagudu affirmed that the meeting was to convey the decision of Sunday night meeting of the…