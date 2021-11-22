EndSARS: Adamawa panel submits report to Finitiri

The judicial panel of inquiry set up to look into alleged brutality of the disbanded Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Adamawa State has submitted its report to Governor Ahmdu Finitiri.

The committee was inaugurated in October last year, pursuant to the directives of the federal government following the nationwide protest against the security squad.

While receiving the report at the Government House, Yola on Monday, Governor Fintiri commended the sacrifice of the thirteen-member panel for a job well done.

He assured them that government will study the report and the recommendations thoroughly for proper implementation.

The Governor urged all on the need for continuous building of peace in the…