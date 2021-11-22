FG commissions first agricultural radio, television 

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar has commissioned the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) radio and television studio at the Council’s headquarters in Abuja.

Aside from commissioning the first-ever agricultural radio and television in Nigeria, the Minister also commissioned a museum and electronic library for the Council, and also distributed extension teaching materials to 11 agricultural Research Institutes and Colleges.

During the commissioning on Monday, the Minister said the use of the facility is expected to strengthen research collaborations as well as provide a platform for timely dissemination of agricultural information and…