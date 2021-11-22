Food inflation rises by 100 per cent in 10 years

Food inflation in Nigeria has risen by almost 100 per cent in the last 10 years, moving from 9.62 per cent in November 2011 to 18.34 per cent in October 2021.

Food inflation is defined as a change in prices of food items over a period of time.

The rising rate of food inflation is evidenced in the rising prices of food items such as rice, beans, bread, yam, vegetables, fruits and eggs which have all gone up by at least 100 per cent between 2011 and the current year.

The rising food inflation has consigned many Nigerians into poverty as the rising price gets out of the reach of the average Nigerian.

Confirming this in a publication titled COVID-19 in Nigeria: Frontline Data and Pathways for…