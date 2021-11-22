Gov Bello has constructed about 250km of roads in 6 years, says Niger spokesman

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration in Niger State, has surpassed successive governments in the state in road construction and the provision of social amenities, says the director-general to the governor on communications and strategy, Alhaji Abdulbaquy Usman Ebo.

He said the governor constructed over 250 kilometres of roads across the three senatorial districts of the state in the last six years of his administration, adding that Governor Sani Bello has equally transformed some rural communities with the needed amenities that will have a direct impact on their lives.

The director-general who spoke in a phone-in program of a Minna based radio, the Prestige FM monitored by the…