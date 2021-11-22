Hollandia Evap Milk drives preference with pack sizes

In response to the trying economic times being experienced by today’s consumers, custodians of Hollandia Evaporated Milk, have devised the multi- pack-size strategy to enable the brand meet the needs of every consumer, irrespective of their pocket sizes.

Brand Manager, Hollandia Evap Milk, Ademola Mafikuyomi stated that Hollandia Evap Milk’s high quality, convenient packaging and different pack sizes will continue to represent value to discerning consumers across the country.

According to him, Hollandia Evap Milk 120g pack comes in a convenient, affordable portion size, ideal for individual or family consumption, while also serving as a smart choice for consumers who require the…