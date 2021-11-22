Interswitch, ThankUCash collaborate to launch reward and loyalty platform

Interswitch Group, a technology-driven company focused on the digitisation of payments in Africa, has announced the launch of Interswitch Rewards with its partner ThankUCash, Nigeria’s first rewards, and discounts platform.

The partnership will enable Interswitch to deliver on its commitment to consistently empower businesses of all sizes, by boosting the relationship between merchants and customers, thereby enhancing customer loyalty and retention.

In addition, the partnership offers significant potential for the integration of ThankUCash Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into other Interswitch offerings, ranging from cards and loyalty, POS terminals, and processing card…