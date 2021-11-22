Kebbi NGO gives N1m cash to electrocution victims in Kano

Following the electrocution incident that happened in Mano last week, a Non-Governmental Organization based in Kebbi State, the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) has donated the sum of one million naira cash for the treatment of a twelve-year-old boy and his father who were severely injured in the incident.

A press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the NGO, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali and made available to the Nigeria Tribune stated that the Director of Social Welfare of Amino Kano Teaching Hospital where the victims receive treatment, Abdullahi Ibrahim led Khadimiyya delegation to the family of the victims.

Presenting the cash donation to the…