LPG: FG to distribute 10 million cylinders to marketers

The Federal Government is set to procure 10 million gas cylinders to marketers for onward distribution to end-users which would be exchanged from various homes.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on liquefied petroleum gas, Mr Dayo Adesina disclosed this at a two-day LPG sensitisation and awareness campaign organised by the National LPG Expansion Plan, Office of the Vice President in conjunction with the DeltaState Government held in Asaba on Monday.

Mr Adesina said there was no reason why anyone should use firewood, kerosene and charcoal for cooking especially when the country was blessed with an abundance of gas.

He described Delta as being strategic to the National LPG…