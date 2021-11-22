NHRC directs police to produce record of proceedings of Reps’ hearing of petition

The independent panel investigating violations of rights by defunct SARS and other police units set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Monday, directed the police to produce proceedings of the hearing of House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions showing that a petitioner took the same petition before it to the National Assembly.

The panel directed the police to produce at its next sitting on the petition certified true copies of proceedings from the House Committee in the case filed by DSP Mamman Danladi (retd), alleging the extrajudicial killing of his nephew, one Kennedy Yusuf.

Danladi had joined the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police,…