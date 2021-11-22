UK-based Save the Children appoints Otedola Vice President

THE chairman of Geregu Power Plc and renowned philanthropist, Mr Femi Otedola, has been invited by the Save the Children to join the prestigious group of the organisation’s Vice Presidents, in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to better the lives of children in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The Save the Children’s Vice Presidents are a group of high-level supporters and critical friends of the organisation, actively involved in advancing the work of Save the Children through advocacy, volunteerism, introductions and philanthropy.

Save the Children works in 117 countries around the world in both humanitarian and…