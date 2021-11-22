What is your engine capacity? 1

In the midst of our dark skies in Nigeria, it is heartwarming to see some stars that light up the horizon around them even if they cannot cover the entire sky. Such is Chief Oluwole Olanipekun (SAN). A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, the trails of his career path have demonstrated beyond doubt that even when surrounded by so much rot, you can win by righteousness. Easily one of the best and most successful lawyers in this country, his humility is disarming and reflective of his spartan upbringing and Christian ethos. An understated philanthropist, he unassumingly lifts hundreds of people out of poverty in his Ikere-Ekiti hometown even though his largesse is not limited…