81.7% pass in five mandatory subjects, WAEC increases exam fee to N18,000

The West African Examinations Council(WAEC) has increased the registration fee for its West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for both the school-based May/June and two other editions for private candidates from N13, 950 to N18,000 per candidate, blaming huge operational costs due to COVID-19 and high inflation for the development.

The increment takes effect with the current SS3 students, who will be sitting for the examination next year.

The organisation has also released the results of candidates who sat this year’s edition of the exam, presenting 81.7 per cent of candidates with pass marks in mandatory five subjects including English language and Mathematics.

It…