Cooking gas not subsidised ― Kyari

Following a steady increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) alternatively known as cooking gas, the Group Managing Director(GMD), Mele Kyari, on Tuesday, said the product was not under any subsidy regime.

He said the factor that has led to hike in price was a demand and supply issue.

Kyari made the disclosure during his presentation at the World Bank Nigeria Development Update, November 2021 edition titled “Time for Business Unusual” in Abuja.

He explained that there was a global crunch on the supply of gas and many countries were now threatened by lack of supply in December.

As a result, he said because the product was not being subsidised, irrespective of where it was…