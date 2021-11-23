EndSARS Panel: Govt lawyers weeping more than the bereaved —Falana

LAGOS lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has said that government lawyers who are trying to dispute the report of the panel on EndSARS, particularly the Lekki shooting, are “obviously weeping more than the bereaved.

“In a lengthy op-ed on Monday night, Falana said lawyers to the state government at the panel, Jelili Owonikoko and Kayode Enitan, both senior advocates, have consistently spoken against the report, seeking to dwarf its relevance on the basis of alleged inaccuracies. He claimed the facts the lawyers were trying to dispute had long been acknowledged by the governor himself.

“The Lekki Concession Company Limited, an agency of the Lagos State Government which later disabled the…