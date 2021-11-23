FG set to reposition Unity colleges

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba his disclosed plans by the Federal Government to reposition the 110 unity colleges across the country in order to strengthen the quality and optimum performance of the schools in all ramifications.

The minister stated this on Tuesday while declaring open the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Principals of Unity Colleges in the country, which opened in Gombe, the Gombe State Capital.

In his opening speech titled “Repositioning Federal Unity Colleges” Hon. Nwajiuba said, the Federal Government is determined to bring back quality and standard to Federal Unity Colleges across the country, Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr…