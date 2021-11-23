Go beyond hospitals with child spacing services, Gombe commissioner charges health workers

Gombe State Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, has said that child spacing services could be integrated with other services such as house to house immunization to ensure that all women of childbearing age who have interest in assessing the service are met.

The Commissioner also charged child spacing service providers not to limit their services to the hospitals alone in order to meet the set objectives of the service.

Habu Dahiru made the call during a contraceptive technology update meeting held for policymakers and technocrats, supported by The Challenge Initiative (TCI), at the Gombe International Hotel on Monday.

He noted that child spacing service providers in the State must be…