Gunmen abduct Eze Ndigbo in Ondo community

The Eze Ndigbo of Ifon community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, Chief Donatus Okereke, has been abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday morning along the Elegbeka village.

The Ndigbo head in the area was said to have been stopped by the hoodlums along Ifon road and dragged into the forest by abductors, leaving his vehicle on the road.

It was said that Okereke, who is a businessman was kidnapped at the junction of a Quarry company in the town, where the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Israel Adeusi was shot and killed by some suspected kidnappers last December.

A resident of the village said the vehicle of the victim parked in the middle of the road…