Lawmaker trains over 300 constituents in vocational skills

No fewer than 300 small scale entrepreneurs have benefitted from vocational training, while 15 cars, 35 laptops, 40 horizontal freezers, 47 grinding machines, 45 sewing machines and more than 165 vocational equipment, were distributed by the lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal constituency, Hon Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Ibadan.

The lawmaker facilitated several vocational skills and economic enhancement programmes included indigenous fabric production (Tie and Dye) practical in Abeokuta; Aso oke production in Oyo town and Aquatic Agriculture fish rearing with value-adding marketing options in Ibadan city for members of her constituency.

The training was…