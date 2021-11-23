Niger State cries out over presence of ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists

Niger State government has cried out over the presence of members of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists in Borgu and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

The secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane stated this on Tuesday in a press briefing with the newsmen in his office at the Government House Minna.

He added that the ISWAP members have already established their presence in Babana, a border town between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

He stated that the Boko Haram terrorists were also operating in some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The SSG…