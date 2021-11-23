Nigeria targets African market of 1.2 billion population ― Official

The Secretary, National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), Francis Anatogu has disclosed that there are drafted strategies for Nigeria to adequately harness African single market with a population of over 1.2 billion people.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Anatogu said AFCFTA seeks to eliminate 90% of Tariffs and reduce Non-Tariff barriers to enhance Intra-African trade across the continent and form the foundation of the establishment of a continental customs union thereby creating the largest single market in the world.

“For Nigeria, the AfCFTA will reenergize our country’s aspirations for industrialization and position Nigeria as the destination…