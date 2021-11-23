Reps task security agencies to unravel unresolved kidnappings

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged authorities of various security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to quickly unravel the root of ‘unresolved’ cases of kidnapping across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon Chris Azubogu (PDP-Anambra).

In his lead debate, Hon Azubogu said there have been a lot of cases of missing persons in the Southeast zone, especially in Anambra State, saying one of such instances is recent the kidnapping of Obiora Agbasimalo, the candidate of Labour Party for the last…