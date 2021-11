Tribune Online

The Unilorin ‘pugilist’

IT is not entirely clear why Mr. Salaudeen Waliu Aanuoluwa (aka Captain Walz), a final year student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Ilorin, set upon Mrs. Rahmat Zakariyau, a female lecturer in the department, on the afternoon of Thursday November 11, dragging her from her office and pummeling her […]

The Unilorin ‘pugilist’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune