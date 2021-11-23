We’re partnering govt to provide solutions to environmental problems —Odukoya

Sesan Odukoya is the incoming National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), a sub-division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, he speaks on how the government can partner the association in proffering practical solutions to various environmental challenges confronting Nigerian cities.

What is the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) all about?

The association is all about bringing engineering solutions to environmental problems. At the last Annual General Meeting (AGM), we considered something which I presented about tyres littering the environment in urban centres. We see them being dumped…