Curbing examination malpractice in northern Nigeria

Much has been disrupting the educational sector of the northern part of the country, but without doubt, the greatest evil bedeviling the fertiliser that develops the educational sector is examination malpractice which is a repugnant act that needs radical consideration towards the development of the country.

Having seen the inevitable fact that the menace is rampant in the northern part and has been affecting qualitative education, folding our arms could be said to be our contribution to the aggravation of accelerating the country to the path of retrogression.

There is a need to identify the causes which include the fear of failure due to poor reading or lack of proper teaching….