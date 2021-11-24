Economic recovery guaranteed under PDP next government ― House minority leader

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, has assured that if Nigerians vote the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power at the centre in 2023, the country will be returned to rapid economic recovery.

Speaking at the ongoing two-day retreat for the newly elected members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, he said the feat is only achievable under the right leadership direction which only the PDP can offer under the prevailing circumstance.

He, therefore, urges leaders of the main opposition party to commence the articulation of economic recovery strategies that will lead to a single-digit or at most double-digit dollar exchange rate…