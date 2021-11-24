Family cries out over man taken away by military personnel in Oyo

The family of Azeez Maruff a.k.a Tula Oyo has cried out to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, and the public on what it described as illegal abduction of the head of the family by officers of the Nigerian Army in Oyo town, Oyo State last Thursday.

According to a ‘Save Our Soul’ message by Azeez Adebayo Lanre, who is the son of Maruff, the Nigerian Army personnel came to the residence of the man in their custody at Alhaja Sara Street, Cele area of the town at about 7:50 am.

In the message, Lanre stated “The whole drama started when an unknown man from nowhere stood at the back of my dad’s car parked outside the house.

“Going about his usual…