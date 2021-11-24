GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA: Atiku Abubakar (Waziri of Adamawa)

• Born on Monday, 25 November, 1946, in Jada, Adamawa State, Nigeria.

• At age 8, Atiku enrolled in Jada Primary School, Adamawa. After completing his primary education in 1960, he got admitted into Adamawa Provincial Secondary School. He graduated from secondary school in 1965. In 1967, he enrolled for a Law Diploma at the Ahmadu Bello University Institute of Administration, on a scholarship from the regional government. After graduation in 1969, during the Nigerian Civil War, he was employed by the Nigeria Customs Service.

• In 2021, Abubakar successfully completed and passed his Masters degree in International Relations at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United…