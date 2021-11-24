LPPC, NBA probes: Will Malami survive again?

Again, after multiple sessions in the past, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami is being probed again by the legal community. In this report, LANRE ADEWOLE weighs the issues.

Embattled Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) is facing another round of multiple probes, by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC) over alleged indictment in the invasion of the residence of judiciary’s second most senior officer, Justice Mary Odili.

Nigerian Tribune is exclusively reporting that a one-man fact-finding panel set up by president of the Bar, Mr, Olumide Akpata, has…