NGX benchmark index dips marginally amidst mixed sentiments

Mixed trading takes over equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, leading to the benchmark index closing two basis points lower.

Significantly, late selloffs of Stanbic IBTC shares led the the All Share Index (ASI) of the NGX lower at 43,245.02 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns were unchanged at 2.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 21 tickers gained relative to 17 losers.

On the performance chart, CHAMS and AIICO Insurance recorded the highest gains of the day, having appreciated in respective share values by 9.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent, while Honeywell…