North-West govs visit Ikoyi collapsed building site

North-West governors on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which killed over 50 persons few weeks ago, just as they also sympathised with the people of the state and families of those who died in the unfortunate incident.

The North-West Governors Forum represented by its chairman and Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and his Kano State counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for setting up a Tribunal of Inquiry into the collapsed building.

It would be recalled that the high- rise building, still under construction, collapsed on Monday,…