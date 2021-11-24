Oil production may decline as FG shuts Santa Barbara fields

Nigeria oil production output would suffer some decline, following the decision of the federal government to shut down Santa Barbara oil fields, operated by AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo).

The Ministry of Environment in a statement said the federal government decision was to contain the spill which occured earlier in the month at the Opu Nembe Community at Well 1, Well Head located at the Southern Field of Santa Barbara.

Although it said expert intervention led had led to recovery of 3000 barrel of emulsified crude the closure of the well would reduce the country’s oil out in put of 1.451m barrel per day according to Organisation of Oil Producing…