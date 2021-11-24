UNICEF commends Tambuwal for signing child protection bill into law

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has commended Sokoto State Governor, Amina Waziri Tambuwal, for signing into law the child protection bill in the state.

UNICEF in a statement signed by its communication specialist in Nigeria, Mr Samuel Kaalu, on behalf of the UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, while welcoming signing into law of the Sokoto State Child Protection Bill, saying it was a “major step forward for children’s rights in Nigeria.”

Recalled that the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, signed the bill into law on November 22, 18 years after the Federal Government of Nigeria enacted the Child Rights Act 2003 and urged…