Warri community expresses concerns over abandoned NDDC road project

EDJEBA community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has expressed worries over an abandoned road project in the community.

The road project, it was gathered, was being executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), but had been allegedly abandoned.

The Oghwuvwie of the community, Chief Richard Okoro, at a press conference held in Edjeba, recently alleged that the link road between Peter Kings to Hill Top area project in the community was awarded, but abandoned by the commission.

Okoro stated that the community executive had made several appeals to the NDDC for the completion of the project, but to no avail.

“We use this opportunity to, again, appeal to NDDC to…