540 people benefit from NDE advanced business training in Kogi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Kogi State, has commenced a two-day Advanced Business Training for the Extended Special Public Works Participants in the three Senatorial Districts of Kogi State.

The Advanced Business Training is an exit strategy designed by the Directorate to provide 540 participants in Kogi with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to establish and manage their businesses successfully.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who was represented by NDE Kogi State Coordinator; Mall Abubakar Zakari at the official flag-off of the ABT in Kabba Bunu LGA (Kogi West Senatorial Districts) said the training is important to stimulate the entrepreneurship…