FY 2020: Nigerian banks emerged best among BRICS peers in average ROA, ROE ― Afrinvest

Despite the heightened macroeconomic vulnerabilities to operate business, Nigerian banks emerged the best among its BRICS peers with an average Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

In the 2021 Afrinvest Banking Sector Report launched on Wednesday, the investment research firm observed that across both Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) and BRICS regions, Ghanaian banks on the other hand reported the best ROE and ROA of 23.1per cent and 3.5per cent respectively due to better-than-expected operational efficiency within…