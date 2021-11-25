Jadesola Ajibola re-emerges Chairperson Oyo NAWOJ

New executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Oyo State, emerged on Thursday with the inauguration of the Comrade Jadesola Ajibola team under the supervision of national officers.

Speaking on behalf of Comrade Ladi Bala, the National Financial Secretary of NAWOJ, Comrade Adeola Adekunle, said the national body having concluded all the screening processes returned Jadesola Ajibola, Seyi Bamidele, Stella Oyebanji and Peju Oyelakin as Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

She urged the new executive members to bring all members together, serve diligently and promote peace among members.

The Vice President of NAWOJ, Comrade Omobola…