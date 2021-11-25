Man, woman found dead inside parked car in Kano

KANO State Police command has identified a man and a woman who were both found dead inside a parked car in Kano.

The police identified the man as one Steven Ayika of Jaba Quarters Kano, while the woman was identified as Chiamaka Emmanuel, of the same address.

The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement signed on Thursday and made available to pressmen, disclosed that “On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two occupants, a male and a female motionless.”

He added that “On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP…