Military operations have reduced IPOB’s activities drastically ― DHQ

The Military High Command, on Thursday, said that the operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in conjunction with other security forces have drastically reduced the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and the Eastern Security Network ESN in the South-Eastern part of the country in the recent weeks.

The Director Defence Media Operations, DDMO, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the operational activities of the military against Insurgency activities across the six geo-political zones

He declared that nation’s gallant troops have remained undaunted and determined in their…