NPA exceeds revenue target with over N89.9bn in six months

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trade and supply chain logistics, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has raised its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and September 2021 by 120 percent.

According to documents presented by the Authority’s Acting Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, to the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Habours recently, the NPA has also reduced its operating expenses by 20 percent of its budget for this year.

In the NPA Managing Director’s presentation to the Committee, as at the end of September 2021, the Authority earned N256.28bn in IGR as against the expected N214.65bn (approved estimate N271.70bn) for the…