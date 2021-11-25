Only one in four African health workers fully vaccinated ― WHO

A preliminary analysis by World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that only 27 per cent of health workers in Africa have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving the bulk of the workforce on the frontlines against the pandemic unprotected.

Analysis of data reported from 25 countries finds that since March 2021, 1.3 million health workers were fully vaccinated, with just six countries reaching more than 90 per cent, while nine countries have fully vaccinated less than 40 per cent.

In sharp contrast, a recent WHO global study of 22 mostly high-income countries reported that above 80 per cent of their health and care workers are fully vaccinated.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional…