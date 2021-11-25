Realness Institute, Neflix opens submission for 2022 trainee programmes for Nigerian writers, filmmakers

Realness Institute in partnership with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, through its 2022 Episodic Lab and Development Executive Traineeship (DET) programmes is set to support screenwriters and mid-career industry professionals from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya who are seeking opportunities to develop their original story ideas, in any genre and are looking to enhance their skills as story consultants respectively.

With millions of Africans being talented and creative, Realness Institute offers the Episodic Lab participants the opportunity of pitching their incubated stories to Netflix executives at the end of the programme. It also offers DET participants…