Red Star Freight, Arik Air sign GSA contract to enhance cargo movement

Leading Nigeria’s logistics company, Red Star Express Plc has entered into a partnership with Arik Air as the General Sales Agent (GSA).

This was announced during a recent official chat with the Chief Operating Officer of Red Star Freight, Mudiaga Okumagba, at the company’s headquarters.

According to him, the partnership was expected to enhance Red Star Express’ cargo movement across Nigeria from any location and at any time of the day.

“We are happy with this yet another achievement in the GSA space. It is going to impact our efficiency and service delivery to our customers. Having an integrated approach like this would help improve our service deliveries across all our business…