Reps probe utilisation of over N200bn spent on construction of Lokoja-Benin federal road since 1999

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to investigate the utilisation of over N200 billion approved for the construction of Lokoja – Benin federal road.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Johnson Egwakhide Oghuma, who called for the House intervention.

The lawmaker who stressed the need for the House to exert its powers as encapsulated in Section 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), expressed concern over the state of the Lokoja-Benin federal highway awarded since 1999 and scheduled to be completed next month.

“The House notes that the dualisation of Lokoja–Benin Federal Highway from Obajana junction to Benin,…