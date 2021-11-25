Stanbic IBTC supports children with limb loss with N250m under intiative

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, under its flagship Corporate Social Investment Initiative to create awareness for children living with limb loss, has given supports worth over N250 million in six years.

Since the initiative commenced in 2015, Stanbic IBTC has provided prosthetics and Education Trust worth over N250 million for 50 children. The prosthetics are replaced annually until the beneficiaries turn 18 years old.

This year, Stanbic IBTC fitted prosthetic limbs for 10 children and awarded educational trusts worth N1.5 million to each beneficiary to enable them to pursue their dreams of acquiring quality education.

The beneficiaries this year were Atinuke…