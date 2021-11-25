Stroke has impact on socioeconomic development — Study

Experts, in a study, say stroke occur earlier among individuals in Nigeria and other low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs) than in high-income countries, leading to a marked negative impact on socio-economic development, particularly because many individuals in LMICs are affected at the peak of their productive lives.

In a new health policy paper, the researchers stated that the currently available knowledge of evidence-based interventions for stroke prevention has not been translated into reduced stroke burden in LMICs due to barriers limiting implementation.

They declared that the growing burden of stroke across the globe strongly suggests that current primary stroke and…