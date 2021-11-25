The death of ATC Aniekan and matters arising

This week started with a sad tale of how a promising young Air Traffic Controller, Mr Aniekan Inuktitut Effiong met his untimely death while carrying out his professional job of ensuring adequate separation of aircraft during landing and takeoff.

Controllers, according to their training, carry out these sensitive jobs by directing the pilots’ movements and monitoring where other aircraft are at all times in order to avoid any collisions or accidents.

Obviously, to carry out this job, an Air Traffic Controller must be in his/her best frame of mind as the job requires absolute calculations devoid of any distractions.

In other words, to make the job of an ATC seamless, he needs every support…