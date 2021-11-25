UNILAG set to host 136 universities for NUGA games, JAMB to screen participating students

THE University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to host the 26th edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association Games (NUGA) coming up between March 16 and 26, 2022.

About 136 public and private universities nationwide with no fewer than 10,000 students are expected to participate in 17 sporting events which include football, boxing, swimming, karate, volley, basketball and handball, among others.

The vice chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, gave this hint at a media briefing to show the preparedness of the university to host a hitch-free event which was originally slated for last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19 general lockdown.

He disclosed that the university bid…